Samsung Gear S2 announced: Tizen-powered, NFC for payments, comes in two models

Ahead of an event set for this week in Berlin, Samsung has taken the wraps off its new Gear S2 smartwatch. It actually announced two Gear S2 watches, with one model being aimed at traditional watch-wearers.

It's no secret that Samsung had a new watch in the works. At the end of its Unpacked presentation in August, Samsung revealed that a new device - the Gear S2 - was coming. It is the company's first round smartwatch. And it runs Tizen, Samsung's own operating system used in the original Gear models.

In a press release today, Samsung confirmed the Gear S2 has a rotating bezel and two buttons (dubbed Home and Back), which users will be able to take advantage of in order to navigate and quickly access notifications and apps. The Gear S2 is just 11.4-mm thin and features a 1.2-inch circular screen with a 360x360-pixel resolution (302 ppi).

The watch is powered by a 1.0-GHz dual core processor and boasts 4GB internal memory. Samsung hasn't discussed pricing or shipping information at the moment, but it did confirm the watch will be available in two different options. The first model, simply called Gear S2, is for "on-the-go" people who prefer minimal and modern design.

It will be available in a dark gray case with a matching band or silver case with a white band. The second model, called Gear S2 classic, has more of a "timeless watch design" and features a black finish with a matching leather band.

Both watches feature the same internals and specs and features, such as NFC for payments, 3G wireless connectivity, and e-SIM (which will let you a place calls and perform some tasks without your phone nearby), a battery that lasts up to 3 days on a charge, and a wireless charging dock. Awesome, right?

The Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 classic will be showcased at the annual IFA trade show in Berlin on 3 September. Pocket-lint will be there live to provide you with hands-on coverage and more.