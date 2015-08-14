  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Samsung smartwatch news

This is the Samsung Gear S2

|
1/14 Samsung
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today

- New Samsung smartwatch to launch in September

- Round watch runs Tizen OS

- It's called the Gear S2

Samsung has shown off its first round watch ... via a fashion lookbook.

Hours after revealing it will unveil the Gear S2 in September before IFA, Samsung has released images from a fashion-focused photo shoot that show off the new smartphones it announced (the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus) as well as its upcoming round smartwatch, the Gear S2.

Samsung posted a tweet with a link to the "Samsung 2015 Fall Lookbook", inviting people to take a peek at exclusive photos of its new devices. In two of the photos from the spread, you can see female models sporting the watch on their wrists, along with artsy graphics and copy about Samsung revamping the rules of fashion and tech.

The company said it has reimagined the classic circular watch "this season" by "infusing" it with "technology and a touch of creativity." But all that marketing lingo probably doesn't matter to you. If you simply want to get a closer look at the new Samsung smartwatch, check out the gallery of above.

What do we learn from these photos? In one of them you can spot two buttons on the side, suggesting these will be used for control.

Samsungthis is the samsung gear s2 image 4

We've include full-res versions of the photos, cropped versions, and other photos from the shoot.

We'll be at the unveiling of the Samsung Gear S2 on 3 September at IFA 2015 in Berlin to bring you all the news.

Read: Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: Android Wear, beware, this is the smartwatch to beat

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments