This is the Samsung Gear S2

Samsung has shown off its first round watch ... via a fashion lookbook.

Hours after revealing it will unveil the Gear S2 in September before IFA, Samsung has released images from a fashion-focused photo shoot that show off the new smartphones it announced (the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus) as well as its upcoming round smartwatch, the Gear S2.

Samsung posted a tweet with a link to the "Samsung 2015 Fall Lookbook", inviting people to take a peek at exclusive photos of its new devices. In two of the photos from the spread, you can see female models sporting the watch on their wrists, along with artsy graphics and copy about Samsung revamping the rules of fashion and tech.

The company said it has reimagined the classic circular watch "this season" by "infusing" it with "technology and a touch of creativity." But all that marketing lingo probably doesn't matter to you. If you simply want to get a closer look at the new Samsung smartwatch, check out the gallery of above.

What do we learn from these photos? In one of them you can spot two buttons on the side, suggesting these will be used for control.

We've include full-res versions of the photos, cropped versions, and other photos from the shoot.

We'll be at the unveiling of the Samsung Gear S2 on 3 September at IFA 2015 in Berlin to bring you all the news.

