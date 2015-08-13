Samsung confirms Gear S2 smartwatch launch for IFA 2015 in September

Samsung dropped a surprise annoucement at its Samsung Unpacked event where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 5 and the S6 edge Plus.

At the end of the presentation, Samsung teased that there was more to come in the near future, before quickly showing off a round smartwatch.

Confirming that the new device will be called the Gear S2, we've now had our first glance at the round interface, using familiar Samsung icons, such as S Health and S Planner.

It looks like the watch is going to have a metal design, judging by the colouration of the device shown by Samsung.

More excitingly, perhaps, is confirmation that the Samsung Gear S2 launch date is 3 September 2015 right at the start of IFA 2015.

We'll be in Berlin to bring you the latest as Samsung finally launches its long-rumoured round smartwatch!

READ: Samsung Gear S2: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know