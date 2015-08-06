Samsung Galaxy S6 edge smartwatch: Ready to drool at these pictures?

When Samsung completely redesigned its flagship smartphone and came up with the Galaxy S6 edge, it was clear the handset was going to give Apple's iPhone 6 a run for its money. But what about the Apple Watch? Samsung still has a long way to go on watch design.

The Apple Watch is hailed as a design marvel. Since smartwatches aren't really that useful for much else at this stage, Samsung needs to up its game again. Sammy has been churning out smartwatches since its Gear helped set the trend. But have any of them looked that great?

Designers at Maform have come up with an absolutely stunning concept of what Samsung could create. If the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge design ethos were applied to a smartwatch the end result could be awesome.

The new concept Galaxy Gear smartwatch features the curved edges of the S6 edge meaning toolbar menus accessible without fingerprints marking the main screen. The face is also detachable so it can be slipped into a pocket or clipped onto a lapel, for whatever reason. The main use for this is to clip it into a charger easily, apparently. It also means straps can be swapped out simply.

Check out the picture gallery of the concept watch and see what you think. We would love Samsung to use this design. You hear us Samsung?

