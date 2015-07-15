Latest Samsung Gear A leak fully reveals what the round smartwatch has for specs

A new spec leak has revealed that the Samsung Gear A is still happening, still round, and still very much an exciting wearable.



It's no secret at this point that Samsung has another smartwatch in the works. It's purportedly codenamed Samsung Orbis, but most reports think it'll hit retail shelves with the name Samsung Gear A. The most intersting thing about the device is not that it'll be Samsung's seventh official smartwatch but that it'll be the company's first round smartwatch.

It was assumed that Samsung would launch the watch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, but the announcement never occured. That said, thanks to SamMobile, which combed through leaked specs from an official developer SDK that Samsung released, we know the device is coming, and we know what it might actually feature.

Samsung’s Gear A is thought to arrive alongside the Note 5's announcement. It'll feature a 1.2 GHz Exynos 3472 dual-core processor, 450MHz Mali-400 MP4 GPU, 768 MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, 250 mAh battery, and support for Bluetooth 4.1 (to connect with mobile devices). A second variant will also have Wi-Fi Direct and 802.11 b/g/n support.

Both variants are expected to launch with a Super AMOLED display (360×360-pixel resolution), as well as built-in GPS, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and heart rate sensors. They'll also run the Tizen operating system with a new UX for the circular screen. And finally, it'll feature a digital crown and a bezel ring for navigation purposes.

Keep in mind Samsung showed off a round smartwatch interface on its SamsungExynos Twitter account earlier this month. The image embedded with the company's tweet, which you can see above, depicted a circular heart-rate graphic as well as a circular symbol on a woman's arm, indicating a circular watch was in the works.

We don't know much else, including details on the display size or pricing, but we'll keep you posted. Check Pocket-lint's Samsung hub for all the latest.

