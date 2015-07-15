  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Samsung smartwatch news

Latest Samsung Gear A leak fully reveals what the round smartwatch has for specs

|
Samsung Latest Samsung Gear A leak fully reveals what the round smartwatch has for specs
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

- Samsung has made several watches in the past

- Gear A is likely the company's first round one

- Though to launch at MWC 2015, but it didn't

- New leak reveals it's still coming and what it features

A new spec leak has revealed that the Samsung Gear A is still happening, still round, and still very much an exciting wearable.

It's no secret at this point that Samsung has another smartwatch in the works. It's purportedly codenamed Samsung Orbis, but most reports think it'll hit retail shelves with the name Samsung Gear A. The most intersting thing about the device is not that it'll be Samsung's seventh official smartwatch but that it'll be the company's first round smartwatch.

It was assumed that Samsung would launch the watch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, but the announcement never occured. That said, thanks to SamMobile, which combed through leaked specs from an official developer SDK that Samsung released, we know the device is coming, and we know what it might actually feature.

Samsung’s Gear A is thought to arrive alongside the Note 5's announcement. It'll feature a 1.2 GHz Exynos 3472 dual-core processor, 450MHz Mali-400 MP4 GPU, 768 MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, 250 mAh battery, and support for Bluetooth 4.1 (to connect with mobile devices). A second variant will also have Wi-Fi Direct and 802.11 b/g/n support.

Both variants are expected to launch with a Super AMOLED display (360×360-pixel resolution), as well as built-in GPS, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and heart rate sensors. They'll also run the Tizen operating system with a new UX for the circular screen. And finally, it'll feature a digital crown and a bezel ring for navigation purposes.

Keep in mind Samsung showed off a round smartwatch interface on its SamsungExynos Twitter account earlier this month. The image embedded with the company's tweet, which you can see above, depicted a circular heart-rate graphic as well as a circular symbol on a woman's arm, indicating a circular watch was in the works. 

We don't know much else, including details on the display size or pricing, but we'll keep you posted. Check Pocket-lint's Samsung hub for all the latest.

READ: Samsung all but confirms its first round smartwatch

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments