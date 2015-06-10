Samsung all but confirms its first round smartwatch

Samsung might finally be getting ready to unveil a round smartwatch.

Samsung was rumoured to introduce a smartwatch with a round face earlier this year at MWC 2015, in order to rival the likes of the Motorola Moto 360 and others. Although that never happened, it now looks like we're getting closer to a launch.

Samsung has shown off a round smartwatch interface on its SamsungExynos Twitter account with the following caption: "Using your Heart Rate, your Exynos-powered wearable can deliver accurate training information to help you improve."

The image in the tweet, which you can see above, shows a circular heart-rate graphic as well as a circular symbol on a woman's arm, indicating Samsung has developed a Exynos-powered round Samsung smartwatch for the first time.

Keep in mind Samsung's Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo were both Exynos-powered, while the Gear Live and Gear S had Snapdragon 400 chips. Eagle-eye fans are therefore pointing out that this round watch might be an entirely new addition or line.

Samsung hasn't released a smartwatch in a while, likely because it pushed out five wearables in 2014 alone, so many consumers are eagerly awaiting a new one, and the company's teaser on Twitter suggests one might be on the way.

We don't know much else, but keep check our Samsung hub for all the latest.

