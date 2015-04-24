Next Samsung Gear smartwatch will be round, OS teased by Samsung

Samsung has officially dangled a glance at its next Gear smartwatch and it's going to be round.

Samsung announced the launch of a new SDK on its website with a link for developers who want to apply to get involved. But rather than just words it also teased an image of what can be expected on the next, round, Gear.

Samsung already has its square Gear S smartwatch which doubles as a stand-alone phone and runs its own Tizen based OS. The future circular Gear will likely follow in these footsteps, rather than using Android Wear if these teased images and the need for new developers are anything to go by.

With LG and Motorola already offering round watches it makes sense for Samsung to join the party. Here's hoping the new round Gear will follow in the design footsteps of the Galaxy S6 for a metal and glass finish to impress.

The apps featured on the photo tease some partners that must have already developed apps for the round Samsung Gear. These include CNN, Yelp, Baidu for the Chinese market, FidMe and Apposter.

From the details given away it is unclear if the first round Gear watch will need to work with a phone or be stand-alone.

Perhaps the round Gear will appear alongside the Galaxy Note 5 when it's announced later this year. The Galaxy Note launch has been coupled with smartwatch announcements in previous years.

