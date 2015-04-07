Samsung Gear A: The company's first round smartwatch should offer 3G calling

Samsung has been creating smartwatches for some years now and is only just about to release round-faced wrist-wear in its Gear A, or Orbis, according to rumours.

New leaks have appeared on Sammobile that suggest the Samsung Gear A, codenamed Orbis, is not only on its way but will come packing 3G calling.

The Gear A should come in two variants either with 3G connectivity or with Bluetooth for connecting to a smartphone – both of which should support Wi-Fi. Previous rumours have also suggested wireless inductive charging.

Samsung already has a connected 3G smartwatch with its more square shaped Gear S.

Sammobile claims to have access to the Gear A model numbers which suggest it will be released internationally.

The operating system of the Samsung Gear A has not been leaked yet but since it offers 3G connectivity it shouldn't be Android Wear like other models. Expect Samsung's Tizen OS which is the system that runs the current Gear S smartwatch.

The Apple Watch is available for pre-order from 10 April while LG has its 4G Watch Urbane LTE incoming. Samsung already has a selection of watches and bands but needs to keep up if it wants to get on the wrists of those considering a smartwatch.

READ: LG Watch Urbane LTE: Fully connected glimpse of the future (hands-on)