Samsung to unveil round smartwatch with wireless charging at MWC 2015 in March?

Samsung may reveal yet another smartwatch at Mobile World Congress 2015 in March. Unlike its current offerings, this watch should be round and charge wirelessly.

According to SamMobile sources Samsung's new watch, codenamed Orbis, will come with wireless charging meaning it won't need to have a cradle or even be plugged in to juice-up.

Not only will the watch apparently feature wireless charging but it should also be Samsung's first round-faced watch. This will mean Sammy joins Motorola and LG whose Moto 360 and G Watch R smartwatches feature circular screens. The Motorola Moto 360 also features wireless charging thanks to a special charging dock.

Hopefully, Samsung's wireless charging smartwatch will work by simply placing the watch on a charging plate, allowing it to charge from being placed down, rather than docked like the Moto 360. With wireless charging plates being trialled in Starbucks this would be great timing for Samsung. Even if leaving your watch on a coffee shop table seems risky this could still be great for placing the watch on the bedside at night rather than plugging in yet another gadget before sleeping.

According to other rumours the Samsung round-faced smartwatch will feature a rotating bezel ring and a crown-shaped power button.

If the watch appears expect it to happen at Mobile World Congress from 2 March 2015.