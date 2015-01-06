  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Samsung smartwatch news

Beats Solo for £50? Samsung Gear Fit for £70? Grab a bargain as Phones4U tech auction closes

|
  Beats Solo for £50? Samsung Gear Fit for £70? Grab a bargain as Phones4U tech auction closes
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today

UPDATE: The auction ends today, grab a deal fast.

Phones4U has collapsed not too long ago, which is a sad thing, but as the saying goes every cloud has a silver lining. In this case its more metallic, like a gadget. Phones4U gadgets are being auctioned off and you could grab yourself a bargain.

The administrator of Phones4U is PricewaterhouseCoopers who is in charge of getting rid of all the defunct phone shop's excess stock. The result is a weekly auction running for several days which is open to the public where they can buy tech. The auction will next be held this Friday and will continue until Tuesday.

Some of the kit on offer includes Beats headphones, Samsung and Sony smartwatches and even lots of Apple chargers. The list goes on. There's sure to be a great deal in there for a Christmas present for someone or even a pre-Crimbo treat for yourself.

As examples, a sealed pair of Beats Solo headphones went for £56 when they're normally £140, and a Samsung Gear Fit went for £70 when they're usually nearer to £130.

This week's auction is coming to a close but there's another starting on Friday. If you want to grab a deal head over to the auctioneer John Pye & Sons.

READ: Phones 4u goes into administration as final operator EE pulls out

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments