  Beats Solo for £50? Samsung Gear Fit for £70? Grab a bargain as Phones4U tech auction closes

UPDATE: The auction ends today, grab a deal fast.

Phones4U has collapsed not too long ago, which is a sad thing, but as the saying goes every cloud has a silver lining. In this case its more metallic, like a gadget. Phones4U gadgets are being auctioned off and you could grab yourself a bargain.

The administrator of Phones4U is PricewaterhouseCoopers who is in charge of getting rid of all the defunct phone shop's excess stock. The result is a weekly auction running for several days which is open to the public where they can buy tech. The auction will next be held this Friday and will continue until Tuesday.

Some of the kit on offer includes Beats headphones, Samsung and Sony smartwatches and even lots of Apple chargers. The list goes on. There's sure to be a great deal in there for a Christmas present for someone or even a pre-Crimbo treat for yourself.

As examples, a sealed pair of Beats Solo headphones went for £56 when they're normally £140, and a Samsung Gear Fit went for £70 when they're usually nearer to £130.

This week's auction is coming to a close but there's another starting on Friday. If you want to grab a deal head over to the auctioneer John Pye & Sons.

