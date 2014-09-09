Diesel Black Gold bands for Samsung Gear S make it look even more like a dog collar

Not content with sticking thousands of pieces of glass to one special edition Gear S smartwatch, Samsung has collaborated with another fashion label to create an alternative version - this time for those with a penchant for looking like Billy Idol. From the 80s.

Diesel Black Gold, the premium label from clothing brand Diesel, has redesigned the strap of the smartwatch as part of a collection for New York Fashion Week.

A series of customised accessories are inspired by New Wave rock stars and "tough rockabilly heroines". They come in different colours and sizes, and use leather and metal studs to give a tougher exterior that the strap the watch originally comes with.

"I wanted to take the Gear S and inject the DNA of Diesel Black Gold," said creative director of the label, Andreas Melbostad.

"It has been an inspiring challenge to create a personalised version of this device making it an extension of the person and individual expression."

There is no indication of the Diesel Black Gold Gear S designs going on sale to the general public, rather they will be worn by models on the catwalk during the brand's runway show. However, the show itself will be filmed in 360 degrees to work with Samsung's Gear VR headset, expanding the collaboration further.

