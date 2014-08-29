  Samsung Gear S smartwatch wearers to get Nike+ Running app

Samsung and Nike have announced a new version of the Nike+ Running app just for Samsung Gear S smartwatch.

The Gear S offers Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, so runners can leave their phones at home but still map their runs, track progress, and view metrics like distance, pace, and heart-rate using the Nike+ Running app. They can even view earned NikeFuel by simply raising their wrists.

“With its ergonomically fit design, empowered by multi-sensors, GPS and IP67, the Samsung Gear S is a perfect health and fitness companion, said Chan Woo Park, a vice president at Samsung's Mobile division, in a statement. "With the Nike+ Running App, it will be even more attractive and fun for people to enjoy running, while tracking runs, reaching goals and sharing with friends, all on their wrist.”

The Gear S, announced by Samsung just yesterday as the Galaxy Gear 2 successor, will come pre-loaded with the Nike+ Running app. The new app, which debuted in 2010 as Nike+ GPS for iPhone, features a built-in music player and, according to Nike, will "deliver real-time cheers" from Facebook friends.

Nike+ Running is a service that lets you track, measure, share, and compare runs with a global community of athletes. Apart from real-time cheers from Facebook friends and connectivity options, it offers challenges, live audio feedback, and a Nike+ Coach function with comprehensive training programs.

And now the Nike+ Running app is available to all Samsung Gear S wearers who also happen to be runners.