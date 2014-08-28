Samsung Gear S smartwatch surprisingly unveiled before IFA, curved display and 3G connectivity

Samsung has announced a new smartwatch, the Gear S ahead of its Samsung Unpacked event during the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin.

The Samsung Gear S comes with a curved screen and 3G connectivity so you don't need to worry about a having your phone nearby.

"The Samsung Gear S redefines the idea of the smart wearable and the culture of mobile communication. It will let consumers live a truly connected life anywhere, anytime," said JK Shin, CEO and head of IT & mobile communication at Samsung Electronics.



That curved screen is 2-inches in size and ultimately combines the experience of the company's previous Samsung Gear 2 and Samsung Gear Fit devices together.

Unlike Samsung's former smartwatches, the Gear S concept is designed as a standalone product. It comes with 3G, Bluetooth and wireless connectivity enabling users to stay informed with seamless notifications from social networks, calendars and applications even when away from their phone.

It also means people can make and receive calls directly from their wrist, although that's not to say it won't connect to a mobile device. Users can also have calls forwarded from their smartphones.



Powered by Samsung's own Tizen operating system rather than Android Wear, the watch will come with turn-by-turn pedestrian navigation provided by HERE, as well as a 24-hour news and views service from The Financial Times' ‘fastFT’.



Other features include a 1Ghz processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS and a bevy of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, heart rate monitor and Barometer.

Announced alongside the Gear S is the Samsung Gear Circle. Not a circular watch, like those planned by Motorola and LG, but a Bluetooth headset that when paired with a smartphone enables users to easily receive calls, listen to music and make voice commands.

It features a magnetic lock which clasps around the user’s neck when not in use, as well as a vibrate function to signal incoming calls and notifications.

Both the Samsung Gear S and the Gear Circle will be available in October. Specific UK pricing and availability is still to be set.

In related news, LG has also announced a new smartwatch ahead of IFA. The LG G Watch R will be powered by Android Wear and come with a 1.3-inch circular display.