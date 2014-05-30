  Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch gets updated to Tizen OS

The original Samsung Galaxy Gear has its very own update from Android to the current Tizen operating system found on the latest Gear smartwatch.

The update has already begun rolling out with version 2.2.0 replacing the old Android OS entirely. Visually it won't look much different so many users may not even realise the change has happened.

Many improvements have been made that make the update worthwhile. Improved battery performance will be a very welcome update to many. There's also a stand alone music player that allows for storage of music on the watch memory itself. Shortcuts are customisable allowing for tap input. Voice commands can control the camera too.

The update needs to be carried out either via Kies or through using a manual firmware upgrade. There may be an over the air update available too.

