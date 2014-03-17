  Samsung releases Tizen SDK for Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo, apps surely to follow

Samsung released the Tizen software development kit on Monday, which will allow developers to build apps for the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo before the devices' release in April.

The SDK is available to download from the Tizen Developer Website, and will provide developers with the necessary tools to port and build apps for the Tizen platform, rather than Android, like the developers may be used to.

Hands-on: Samsung Gear 2 review

Several developers have partnered with Samsung for an early chance to use the SDK, including eBay, CNN, Spritz reading app, iHeartRadio, Feedly, Banjo, and Focus Trainr.

"The unique sensors sets available in Samsung Gear 2 combined with Trainr's proprietary algorithms and fitness know-how led to the creation of the world's first dynamic training application with true exercise movement tracking", Cavan Canavan, founder and CEO of Trainr, said. "We're excited to bring a new level of fitness tracking, guidance, and accountability to Samsung users, helping them achieve their fitness goals faster and more effectively."

The Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo are the first devices to use Samsung's Tizen OS on a wide scale. Samsung ditched Android in the second version of the Gear, presumably for more control of the platform.

The Galaxy S5, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit will launch on 11 April in markets worldwide, giving developers some time to integrate the new tools into their apps. Pricing hasn't been announced for the devices.

We'll be on the look out for more app partners.