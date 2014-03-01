  Spritz will let you read 1,000 words per minute on a Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch

Boston startup Spritz has an app that attempts to increase your reading speed while simultaneously making it easier to read on small devices simply by showing you one word at a time.

"The time consuming part of reading lies mainly in the actual eye movements from word to word and sentence to sentence. In addition, traditional reading simply takes up a lot of physical space," explained Spritz on its website. "Spritz solves both of these problems."

There are other apps on the market, such as Velocity, which will show you one word at a time in quick succession. In fact, speed reading isn't a new thing at all, but Spritz has claimed it developed a unique method that involves focusing a word on one common point.

That point is also called a fixation point or optimal recognition point. It is generally found to the left of the middle in every word and allows you to jump from point to point, skipping shorter words in between, while still processing the concept of whatever it is you're reading.

"When reading, only around 20 per cent of your time is spent processing content. The remaining 80 per cent is spent physically moving your eyes from word to word and scanning," explained Spritz on its website. "With Spritz we help you get all that time back."

Spritz isn't about skipping or skimming though. It makes all optimal recognition points red, and positions each word so that the point is at the same point. The result: your eyes don't have to move or skip words. By eliminating movement, you'll be able to be read more in the same amount of time.

Spritz said its method can be learned in five minutes and doesn't require practice to maintain. Once mastered, you can use Spritz to read 250 words per minute or even 1,000 words, depending on your comfort level and preference. Spritz supports English, Spanish, French, German, and Korean.

Spritz, which said it has been working for nearly three years in “Stealth Mode” to perfect its reading methodology, is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S5 and Samsung Gear 2. That means you'll be able to open a lengthy email on your device or smartwatch and read it on the fly in record time.

Apart from easier reading on small devices, imagine using Spritz to read a 1,150-page (roughly 280,000 words) Stephen King novel like The Stand. At 1,000 words per minute with Spritz, you could finish The Stand in just 280 minutes. It would normally take you 23 hours. Amazing.

Spritz is now available for licensing for use within apps, websites, operating systems, and devices.