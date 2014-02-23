Samsung Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo unveiled with heart rate sensors and Tizen OS

Samsung has announced its refreshed range of smartwatches comprising of the Samsung Gear 2 and Samsung Gear 2 Neo.

The Gear 2 offers an upgrade on the original Galaxy Gear and now features the camera up by the screen rather than in the strap. The Neo doesn't have a camera and is, presumably, a more affordable option.

Both smartwatches will be able to control household devices using the WatchOn Remote application and built-in IrLED Sensor. The home screen is customisable and different straps can be swapped to suit the user's outfit.

Calls can still be mades and recieved on the Samsung Gear 2 and Neo thanks to the built-in mic and speaker. The 1.63-inch Super AMOLED display has a 320 x 320 resolution for 278ppi. Under the hood is a 1GHz dual-core processor and 512MB of RAM running the Tizen operating system, which is an open-source Linux OS.

Both smartwatches are IP67 certified meaning dust and water resistance. The 300mAh battery is claimed to last two to three days at typical use and six days with low usage.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Gear review

The Samsung Gear 2 features a 2-megapixel autofocus camera capable of 720p, 30fps video, while the affordable Gear Neo watch has no snapper built-in.

Both devices are crammed full of sensors for fitness including a heart rate sensor, pedometer, gyroscope and accelerometer. These allow for standalone running and walking tracking, as well as companion cycling and hiking tracking. The watch can also be used to track sleep and, Samsung claims, stress levels.

New features include Flashlight, Calculator and Quick Settings options. The Gear can also be used as a standalone music player (with 4GB onboard) with a Bluetooth headset and speaker - ideal for running without your phone. Other apps mentioned include BMW, CNN, Paypal, Garmin, VW and Under Armour.

The Samsung Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo will be compatible with more than 12 Samsung phones at launch. Both devices will be available to buy from April 2014 in Charcoal Black, Gold Brown and Wild Orange for the Gear 2; and Charcoal Black, Mocha Grey and Wild Orange for the Gear 2 Neo.

Pricing is yet to be announced.