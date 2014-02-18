  Samsung will reportedly ditch Android for Tizen in next Galaxy Gear smartwatch

Samsung will be using its Tizen operating system for the new Galaxy Gear smartwatch, rather than Google's Android operating system like the first version, according to USA Today.

The move is said to be announced at Mobile World Congress later this month in Barcelona, Spain, where Samsung will highlight a new HTML5 version of Tizen running the smartwatch. Specific features for Tizen weren't named, but it's presumed its HTML5 functionality will bring along web apps similar to what's offered on the first-generation Galaxy Gear.

It will mark the first major move by Samsung away from Android, as the global technology firm wants to lessen reliance on Google. Controlling its own mobile operating system will give Samsung the opportunity for more revenue, and not have to shell money over to Google for the use of its software and services.

A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment.

The first-generation Galaxy Gear was launched in September 2013, and was called by reviewers clunky but a step in the right direction for wearables. Samsung's second try for the Galaxy Gear will feature a curved display, similar to the flexible OLED found on the curved Galaxy Round smartphone, a report noted in January.

Tizen is an open source operating system that has backing from 36 companies, including Panasonic, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Vodafone, eBay, Sharp, McAfee, Sprint, and more. It features a user interface similar to Android.

"When we release our S5 device, you can also expect a Gear successor with more advanced functions, and the bulky design will also be improved," said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business, in January.

The Verge separately reported Samsung has plans to launch new Galaxy Gear models at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung previously confirmed Tizen devices will be shown at the trade show, but offered no word on if it will be brought to wearables.