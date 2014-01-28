Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 said to launch with curved screen, new design

The Galaxy Gear 2 will be significantly improved over the first generation, according to ZDNet Korea, as Samsung takes a second try in the wearables market.

The publication reports the smartwatch will feature a curved display, similar to the flexible OLED found on the curved Galaxy Round smartphone. Furthermore, the design is said to match the curviness, which we assume will make it more comfortable on the wrist than the first generation's bulky design.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Gear 2 will launch alongside the Galaxy S5 at an event in March or April, but didn't provide specifics. ZDNet Korea adds to a previous claim that the reveal will take place at a press event in London.

"When we release our S5 device, you can also expect a Gear successor with more advanced functions, and the bulky design will also be improved," said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business.