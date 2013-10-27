  Galaxy Gear return rate reportedly 30 per cent, Samsung wants to know why

Samsung has expanded its support of the Galaxy Gear beyond the Galaxy Note 3 and to the Galaxy S4 with an update that is rolling out worldwide. Next up in its device line-up are the Note II, Galaxy S III, and Galaxy S4 Active, according to a leaked Samsung document obtained from Geek.

However more telling from the leaked document is word that Samsung's prized smartwatch is experiencing a 30 per cent return rate in Best Buy locations. "The Galaxy Gear attachment rate within Best Buy is the highest among all channels; however the overall return rate is trending above 30 per cent," Samsung notes in the document.

Obviously a return rate that high is never a good thing. There are a couple of reasons we can pin down as why customers are returning their Galaxy Gear in high volumes. They're not yet comfortable with the idea of the smartwatch. Or more than likely they're unhappy that only two devices are supported by the Galaxy Gear.

Best Buy stores in the US have Samsung Experience Shops where it pushes products. "At the Samsung Experience Shops, consumers can experience Samsung's full range of mobile products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, connected cameras and accessories, all in one location," Samsung has said in the past. In the leaked document Samsung asks Best Buy employees working in its shops to nail down the reason why the Galaxy Gear is being returned in such high volumes.

In the document we also learn Samsung will be pushing out an update to the Galaxy S4 on Verizon 28 October and ending with the S4 Active on AT&T 24 December with support for the Galaxy Gear in the US, even with Android 4.4 KitKat landing in a few weeks.

When we reviewed Samsung's smartwatch earlier this month, we noted a fantastic screen, comfortable build, a good watch, easy set up, as some cornerstone features. However its lack of consistency, expensive price, and lack of general app support have us reserved on the product. Customers must be too.