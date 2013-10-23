Samsung Galaxy Gear compatibility coming to other Galaxy phones, not just those with Android 4.3

Samsung has announced that it will be introducing compatibility for its Galaxy Gear smartwatch to a host of other Galaxy devices, not just the Note 3 and the other phones previously announced.

The Galaxy Gear is currently compatible with only the Galaxy Note 3 as it requires Android 4.3 which has Bluetooth 4.0 LE support. It will therefore also be compatible with the Galaxy S4, Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note 2 when they receive Android 4.3 Jelly Bean operating system updates this month (October).

Now the company has revealed that it will be pushing out a separate Samsung-flavoured update to a host of its other phones to add Galaxy Gear support, including the Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy Mega 5.8, Galaxy Mega 6.3 and Galaxy S4 Zoom.

The updates will rollout globally at the end of October and will vary by country and carrier.

"Extending the Galaxy Gear compatibility to more Galaxy devices reflects our deep commitment to continuing to deliver our consumers enriched mobile experiences," said JK Shin, CEO and president of the company's IT & Mobile division.

"Through a significant effort to enhance and enrich Samsung Galaxy experience, Samsung continues to empower our users to have smart freedom in their mobile lives with Galaxy Gear."