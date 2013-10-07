  Samsung releases Galaxy Gear ads, shows evolution of the smartwatch

Given the smartwatch isn't as popular as the smartphone, Samsung has released a string of advertisements in hopes of educating you about the new technology. Funny thing, unlike its typical advertisements, Samsung isn't able to attack Apple in the smartwatch space yet. Instead, it has to stick to a more traditional style of selling a product for what it is.

The first advertisement titled "Evolution" takes potential customers through futuristic watches shown in the media over the years and how they have inspired Samsung's Galaxy Gear today. This includes the watches from Predator, Knight Rider, Inspector Gadget and others, that should take some of older readers back in time.

The second Samsung Galaxy Gear advertisement uses the same style, but includes clips from the TV shows and movies instead of showing a shot of just the watch. Both advertisements were first shown during NFL games on Sunday.

The new advertisements are a welcome change of pace for Samsung, in its mission to sell the Galaxy-handset companion. We gave the Galaxy Gear a thorough review and ranked it 3.5 / 5 stars. Its expensive price, lack of consistency in notifications, and need for more apps provided a bit of concern in our daily use. For some, the Gear's fantastic screen and comfortable build may be enough to convince them to purchase.