  Android 4.3 and Samsung Galaxy Gear compatibility coming for Galaxy S4 next month, Note 2 and SGS3 before end of year

Samsung has revealed when it will be adding compatibility for its new Galaxy Gear smartwatch to devices outside of the Galaxy Note 3. Both the new wearable computer and the Note 3 were released in the UK yesterday and, at present, the watch only works with the new phablet.

This is because the Bluetooth technology it requires for connection is Bluetooth 4.0 LE and only Android 4.3 or above is capable of securing connection to that profile in the manner which the Galaxy Gear requires. That means for other Samsung devices to be compatible, they need to be upgraded to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean first.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be the first additional device to get Galaxy Gear compatibility. Then the Samsung Galaxy S3 and Note 2 will be pushed the update.

Speaking at the Korean launch event for the Gear and Note 3, Lee Don-joo, Samsung's president of strategic marketing for the mobile business, said that they will all become compatible before the end of the year.

"All functions of the Gear will be connected to the Galaxy S4 smartphone by next month and the connection will be expanded to Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy S3 by the end of December," he explained.

Another Samsung official also dropped a massive hint that the company is already working on its next Galaxy Gear. As reported in the Korea Times, the executive said that the Galaxy Gear 2 will require more investment in order to find something a bit more special.

"We've acknowledged that our Gear lacks something special. With more investment for user interface and user experience, Samsung devices will be better in terms of customer satisfaction," the official is reported to have stated.