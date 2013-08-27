  Samsung exec confirms Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note 3 launching 4 September

Samsung has confirmedy its agenda for its second Unpacked 2013 event of the year, taking place before IFA 2013 on 4 September. As expected, the South Korea-based company will announce the Galaxy Gear smartwatch and Galaxy Note 3, an exec told The Korea Times.

“The [Galaxy] Gear won’t have a flexible display,” Lee Young-hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business, said on Tuesday. “The new device will enhance and enrich the current smart mobile experience in many ways. It will lead a new trend in smart mobile communications. We are confident that the Gear will add meaningful momentum to the mobile industry.”

The Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note III have been rumoured heavily in the weeks up to IFA. It hasn't been uncharacteristic of Samsung in the past to pretty much confirm an event's agenda before taking place.

Lee Young-hee's comments about the Galaxy Gear give indication Samsung is viewing its smartwatch product as an early exploration of a potential market. Several other companies have either confirmed or are rumoured to be working on wearable technology, including Samsung's competitor Apple. Presumably, Samsung worked in a quick manner to get the smartwatch out before Apple could make a move.

GigaOm reported earlier this month that we'll see a rectangular screen, measured 2.5-inches diagonally, on the Galaxy Gear. The screen will sit on a strap that is said to have a camera integrated into it and a speaker in the watch's clasp. Presumably the integrated camera will beam photos back to Galaxy smartphones, as the Gear smartwatch is said to be marketed as a companion for Galaxy smartphones connecting over Bluetooth 4.0.

In smartwatch fashion, there will be plenty of sensors. We're told to expect a built-in accelerometer so that when you lift it to your face the watch wakes up. Sensors for fitness tracking will also be present. There will even be NFC for bump-to-sync features between Galaxy products.

The Galaxy Note III will also be an interesting launch, as Samsung works to control the phablet market it seemingly created. If reports are to be believed we'll see a 5.68-inch Full HD Super AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, Octa-core processor with speeds at 1.8GHz (depending on which market you're in), 3GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage options, microSD slot with support for an additional 64GB, and a 3200mAh battery.

Interestingly, Sony is holding a press event the same day, where it's rumoured to announce the new Xperia Z1 smartphone.