  Alleged Samsung Galaxy Gear specs detailed: 2.5-inch display, camera integrated in watch's band

Details for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Gear smartwatch have been relatively scant - besides a launch and shipping date. Not any more, as Om Malik of GigaOm has a full report on exactly what Samsung plans to unleash at its 4 September event right before IFA 2013.

We'll reportedly see a rectangular screen, measured 2.5-inches diagonally, on the Galaxy Gear. The screen will sit on a strap that is said to have a camera integrated into it and a speaker in the watch's clasp. Presumably the integrated camera will beam photos back to Galaxy smartphones, as the Gear smartwatch is said to be marketed as a companion for Galaxy smartphones connecting over Bluetooth 4.0.

In smartwatch fashion, there will be plenty of sensors. Malik says to expect a built-in accelerometer so that when you lift it to your face the watch wakes up. Sensors for fitness tracking will also be present. There will even be NFC for bump-to-sync features between Galaxy products.

Samsung previously confirmed plans for a smartwatch in March, but hasn't yet confirmed the Galaxy Gear name.

"We’ve been preparing the watch product for so long,” said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business. "We are working very hard to get ready for it. We are preparing products for the future, and the watch is definitely one of them."

As for software on the watch, Twitter and Facebook integration will be found within a build of Android based on Android 4.1 (Android 4.2 has also been floating around). When you find a notification on your Gear that catches your eye, you'll be able to pick up where you left off on your smartphone, according to Malik. This will all happen through a watch manager app Samsung plans to make available.

Interestingly, Samsung will be using its own Android app store for Gear-focused apps, rather than the widely used Google Play store.

According to Samsung-focused blog SamMobile on Monday, Samsung has plans to launch the Galaxy Gear to the public in early October, specifically 30 September-6 October.

