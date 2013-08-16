  Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch launch in September rumoured, again

The Samsung smartwatch, believed to be called the Galaxy Gear, has again been touted for a September launch, this time with Bloomberg claiming to have had the information confirmed by "two people familiar with the matter".

The plans for an IFA 2013 launch of the Galaxy Gear smartwatch tie in with reports we brought you earlier this week from SamMobile, who also has a good track record for Samsung's plans, all pointing to a reveal at the Samsung Unpacked event, scheduled for 4 September.

Bloomberg reports that the device will be able to make calls, browse the internet and take emails, but doesn't really add too many details to what we've gathered already.

Samsung filed a trademarkfor the Galaxy Gear name earlier in the month which confirms that a product line of wearables is coming.

Smartwatches are enjoying something of a renaissance, with rumours of the Samsung device in question here, as well as Apple's iWatch, although the former certainly has more credence than the latter at the moment.

Sony launched its Smart Watch 2 alongside the Sony Xperia Z Ultra in July, and still claims to be the original and first smartwatch manufacturer.

We will be in the halls at IFA 2013 to bring you all the action as it happens, smartwatch or not.