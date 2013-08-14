  More word Samsung will announce the Galaxy Gear smartwatch on 4 September

As we inch closer to Samsung's second Unpacked event of the year on 4 September, more and more information that Samsung will release a smartwatch has surfaced. The latest details are from SamMobile, who reports Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Gear smartwatch at the event.

According to the publication, Samsung will pitch the Galaxy Gear as a companion accessory to Samsung's already existing line of smartphones. Earlier this month, Samsung submitted a trademark filing under the title of Samsung Galaxy Gear, adding substance to rumours that the Korean giant would be using that name for its smartwatch. As mobile devices get bigger, it makes sense for the Galaxy Gear to act as a companion device to save you hefting your phablet out of your pocket just to glance through your latest messages.

Samsung, as it works to be just as secretive as Apple, has kept a pretty tight seal on exact details for its smartwatch. Sure, we know the name and that it's on the way, but there are yet to be actual photos of the device emerge. There were leaks of the Samsung Altius earlier this year, but it's not clear if that's the same product as the Gear.

But Samsung has previously confirmed plans for a smartwatch in March.

"We’ve been preparing the watch product for so long,” said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business. "We are working very hard to get ready for it. We are preparing products for the future, and the watch is definitely one of them."

It's worth noting that SamMobile has a relatively good track-record for Samsung rumours.