Razer Nabu Watch is a genius dual-screen, dual-battery activity tracking wearable

Razer has taken a different approach to its activity tracking smartwatch. The Nabu Watch has two screens, each drawing on different batteries, to give the perfect blend of watch and smart notification device.

Primarily the Nabu is a watch, with time, countdown timer, illuminated display, stopwatch, world clocks and alarms – powered by a 12-month cell battery.

But there is also an OLED display which shows off activity and sleep tracking data from its accelerometer and notifications via a connected smartphone. This and the vibrating motor are powered by a separate rechargeable battery. This battery lasts for seven days before needing a charge via the included magnetic proprietary charger.

All this means if you get bored of charging the watch weekly, or don’t need activity tracking and notifications for a while, you can use it as a normal watch.

The watch connects to a, iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth LE for notifications of calls, texts, emails, and app alerts like Facebook or Twitter. The watch also makes sure the time is accurate using the phone's clock when connected.

There are two versions of the watch. The standard model is made from tough polycarbonate with Razer green highlights. The Forged Edition model is made with stainless steel buttons and a premium black finish. Both are water resistant to 5ATM and shock resistant to 5 metres.

The Razer Nabu Watch is available in late January for $150 or €180. The Razer Nabu Watch Forged Edition is available now for $200 or €240.

