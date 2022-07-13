Qualcomm teases new Snapdragon Wear chipset for smartwatches

(Pocket-lint) - After what seems like an age since the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset was first launched, it seems Qualcomm is about to replace it with a newer, more modern platform.

The company has teased an announcement through its own official handle on Twitter with a cryptic statement that reads "The clock is ticking on something big", along with a 3D animation which clearly shows a smartwatch and a processor, along with the tagline "wear what matters".

The clock is ticking on something big. pic.twitter.com/0bYaGf3SrF — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) July 12, 2022

Compared to its smartphone platform development, the updates to its core wearable chipset are few and far between. And often seen as delivering sub-par performance.

It's expected that this new platform will be the Snapdragon Wear 5100 - replacing the 4100 - and is claimed to be built using a 4nm process technology, and offer far better performance than the current version.

According to WinFuture, this new chipset will feature a more efficient core design too which - in turn - will lead to much better battery life.

It's claimed it will feature a co-processor to handle background connectivity tasks, keeping you connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, delivering notifications and updates, but without using the bigger, more power hungry cores.

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

It could also mean that Wear OS 3 would be more widely adopted by smartwatch makers who use Google's wearable platform. Those brands, like Skagen, Fossil, Michael Kors and other fashion brands all tend to use that standard or "default" hardware platform.

Other improvements could be added features like fall detection and better haptic feedback, bringing the entire experience of the Wear-powered watch to be more in line with the super popular Apple Watch.

We'll find out more officially from Qualcomm in the near future, but for now, the teaser gives us something to look forward to.

Writing by Cam Bunton.