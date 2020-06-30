Qualcomm hasn't announced a new Snapdragon Wear platform for smartwatches in two years. Now, however, it is finally announcing a successor to the Snapdragon Wear 3100. It's actually unveiling two processors for smartwatches: the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+.

Both of these processors should be much faster than the 3100 while also offering longer battery lives. Qualcomm said the 4100+ will bring about 85 percent higher performance. It uses a 12nm process and Cortex-A53 cores, and it runs at 1.7GHz.

Other features include an Adreno A504 graphics engine, faster memory, two digital signal processors, low power location tracking, and an enhanced Bluetooth 5.0 architecture. There's even an upgraded Always-On co-processor that will enable power-saving modes and continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. The 4100+ also enables a richer Ambient mode, supporting 64,000 colours.

As for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, it will support up to 16-megapixels cameras thanks to dual image signal processors. Other than that, the biggest difference between the Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ is that the latter exclusively has the new Always-On co-processor.

Qualcomm said Imoo's upcoming Z6 Ultra device for children and Mobvoi's next-generation Ticwatch Pro watches will all be powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, though we don't yet know which of the two chipsets the Ticwatch Pro will feature when it launches.