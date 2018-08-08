Qualcomm's next gen Wear OS chip to be unveiled 10 September

Qualcomm has teased the date it will unveil its next smartwatch chip specifically designed for Google's Wear OS platform.

In a "save the date" email to multiple journalists in the US, the company attached an image of a watch showing the time "9.10". It is presumed this is the clue to the date of the new chipset's launch: 10 September.

Several recipients tweeted the message, including "Mr Mobile", Michael Fisher.

Hmmm. Just got a save-the-date from Qualcomm. Wonder what's happening September 10? pic.twitter.com/HVeJrVSo2k — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) August 7, 2018

If it does refer to all-new smartwatch hardware, it'll be Qualcomm's first refreshed wearable-specific chipset since the 2100 SoC, launched back in 2016.

Not much is known about the new system on chip as yet, but it is expected to be smaller to allow for more compact devices, have better battery life, yet be more powerful than the last generation.

We might even hear of a device or two that could carry the new chip during the event, with Google's own Pixel Watch being heavily tipped.

We'll bring you more closer to the time (no pun intended). In the meanwhile, Qualcomm and many other manufacturers will be showing products at the IFA consumer electronics trade show at the end of August. We'll be there in force to bring you all the news and first impressions.