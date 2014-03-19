  Qualcomm confirms Snapdragon chips coming for Android Wear

Qualcomm will be expanding its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor lineup past smartphones and tablets, and offer it for Android Wear wearables, the company confirmed to Pocket-lint on Tuesday.

"Qualcomm Technologies is working with Google and our customers to enable innovative solutions for the wearable segment based on Android Wear and the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor portfolio," a Qualcomm spokesperson told Pocket-lint. "We have a number of designs in development and are excited at the potential opportunities for products and technologies across our portfolio in this emerging device category."

Qualcomm's announcement follows the unveiling of Android Wear by Google on Tuesday, a version of Android specifically tailored for wearables like smartwatches. LG and Motorola have announced they'll be releasing smartwatches based on the platform later this year. We presume Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor will be the driving force of both, though no one has confirmed.

The smartphone market is already full of Qualcomm's technology, so it doesn't surprise it will be working on next-generation wearables, as well. The company wouldn't confirm to us specific processors, speeds, or capabilities, but said connectivity will be one focus.

"While we can’t comment on any specifics surrounding features in our forthcoming OEM launches in this area, we do believe connectivity is a key component to the future of new mobile device categories like wearables and have a portfolio of products to enable this whether through 4G, 3G, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi," a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

Qualcomm isn't new to wearables, as in 2013 it launched the Qualcomm Toq. While available to consumers, it was really meant to be a concept device to show what Qualcomm can do with smartwatch and wearable hardware.