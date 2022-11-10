Polar's Ignite 3 improves sleep tracking, gains multi-band GPS

(Pocket-lint) - Polar's Ignite 3 is a stylish smartwatch that packs some Apple Watch Ultra features for a fraction of the price and it's available now.

Starting off with that new sleep tracking, Polar calls it SleepWise and it's designed to look at your sleep and work out when you're going to be most alert. You'll get a daily alert that looks at the quality of your sleep to try and figure out when you should plan to get the most work done and whatnot. It'll also tell you when you are unlikely to be at your best, too.

Another addition is something of a strange one. Polar has added multi-band GPS to the Ignite 3, giving it a feature that's also available on the Apple Watch Ultra and other more hardcore activity watches. That isn't to say it isn't welcome here, but given the relatively casual target audience of this smartwatch it's difficult to imagine too many will be getting lost in the mountains and need their hyper-accurate GPS to help them out.

Other Polar Ignite 3 features include a claimed five days of battery on a single charge and a 1.3-inch OLED display and swappable bands. You can of course buy more of them from Polar, should you be so inclined.

Polar has also added a feature that will give you voice-based guidance when working out so long as you have headphones connected, giving you something similar to Apple Fitness+ and the plethora of apps and services already out there. You'll need to use the Polar Flow app here, though.

Finally, we get to price. Considering that multi-band GPS feature it's perhaps surprsing that this thing costs just £289 / $329.95 / €329.90. You can place your order for one right now, too. There are plenty of colours to choose from including purple, black, sand, and copper.

