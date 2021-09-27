Polar: Fitness tracking should be so complicated

(Pocket-lint) - As impressive the Watch is, Apple is just toddler when it comes to fitness tracking. While the Google-owned Fitbit is only just in long trousers.

In comparison, Polar is a company that has been making heart rate monitors and other smart training devices since the 1970s. So, even though it might not be the first you think of when considering your next wearable, you might want to think again. Especially if you are looking for something that can accurately track multiple activities and sports.

The brand's "smart coaching" technologies use a more focused approach to reading and analysing fitness data than most, to help the wearer quickly assess how much exercise they should be doing or when to stop: "In the past, you had all the separate measurements, like heart rate, sleep tracking, training mode, recovery time. They were all basically independent features you had in your device, and you have to do your interpretation yourself," we were told by Polar CEO Sander Werring for the latest episode of the Pocket-lint Podcast.

"Smart coaching enables us to take difficult scientific data and translate it into simple, actionable data. So, if you spend time exercising with a product, let's make sure that it counts. Make sure that you do not under train and waste your time, or do not overtrain and lose time because you get injured."

Adding extra sensors into a device is all well and good, but Werring believes the next step in wearable innovation is how you use them: "Polar will continue to research into getting the sensors more accurate, and also probably making them measure much more values than than they do today."

That's not to say other elements are not important too - battery life, for example: "We can proudly say that we are the most accurate when it comes to a heart rate and heart rate variability. The second factor is the battery lifetime. It's one of the key decision making factors for our customers."

You can listen to the entirety of our interview with the CEO of Polar on the Pocket-lint Podcast episode 122.