Casetify teams up with Pokemon for themed Apple Watch bands, cases and more

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a Pokemon fan looking to spruce up your gadgets, then it's time to get excited.

Casetify, the manufacturer of premium phone cases and accessories, has announced an official Pokemon collection that includes iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands and more.

The collection shows Pokemon in their classic pixellated sprite form and features a large number of Generation 4 creatures alongside classics like Pikachu and Charizard.

It's quite an expansive selection and includes accessories for the AirPods and AirTags too, so you can theme every aspect of your Apple gadgetry.

Also pictured are Samsung Galaxy S22 cases, so it's not just Apple devotees that can get in on the fun.

The collection goes on sale on March 22 2022 but pricing has not yet been announced.

Casetify tends to make its cases customisable and so pricing can vary quite a bit, it's always on the premium end of the spectrum, though, so we're expecting prices north of £45 / $55.

Those interested in the collection can sign up for priority access here.

In addition, Casetify is giving away three exclusive boxes that include shiny limited edition phone cases featuring Arceus, Dialga and Palkia.

To enter the giveaway you'll have to sign up for priority access and take a Pokemon quiz.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored
Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman ·

All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

Writing by Luke Baker.
