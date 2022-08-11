Oppo launches the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro smartwatches

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has come good on its promise to launch the first smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform - the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

The standard Watch 3 offers a 1.75-inch 372x430 AMOLED display that should look nice and crisp, with quick charging to let you get its battery back up to full in just an hour.

It's also got a smart little in-house co-processor that it can swap to for simple tasks like timekeeping to make sure that the more powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 is only employed when it's actually needed, maximising the watch's battery life.

You should therefore get around four days from it before you need to recharge, although a low-battery mode will extend this to a very decent 10 days of use.

The Watch 3 Pro is very similar to look at, but is a little bigger - it's got a 1.91-inch screen, at 378x496 resolution. Impressively, it's an LTPO AMOLED, which is a rare thing indeed for smartwatches, so should have really great contrast.

One key upgrade comes in the form of a slightly larger battery that should extend its battery life to five days on a charge, or up to 15 days in the low-battery mode.

It's Home Security Week on Pocket-lint By Britta O'Boyle · 8 August 2022 It's Home Security Week all this week on Pocket-lint. Here's what to look forward to.

The watches have only been announced in China, where they'll go on sale on 19 August, priced at around £180/$222 for the Watch 3 and £230/$282 for the Watch 3 Pro. We wouldn't bank on a global release, but if that's on the cards we should hopefully hear relatively soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.