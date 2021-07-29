Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. Oppo smartwatch news

Oppo Watch 2 launches in China with up to a 16-day battery life

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Oppo Oppo Watch 2 launches in China with up to a 16-day battery life

- US and UK availability not yet known

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has launched a new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch 2, in China, with no details yet about whether it's coming to the US and UK.

It's a lot like the original Oppo Watch, but it comes with upgraded internal hardware such as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 4100 and up to 16 days of battery life from a single charge when used in low-power mode. It runs Oppo’s Android-based ColorOS, as well, so no Wear OS. Keep in mind the original watch eventually launched outside of China with Wear OS and Google Play Store access, but it's unclear if the second-generation watch will too.

Oppo

Perhaps Oppo is standing by until Google and Samsung’s unified Wear OS 3 debuts later in the year.

The Oppo Watch 2 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Both models feature a curved OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 326ppi, an optional eSIM, and health-monitoring features for heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen. The 42mm model will also offer a Bluetooth-only mode, with no LTE support.

As for that 16-day battery life, it relies on Oppo’s Power Saver mode. Without it, the Oppo Watch 2 can last up to four days on a single charge.

Those in China can preorder the Oppo Watch 2 now, with units set to arrive on 6 August 2021. Pricing starts at ¥1,300 (about $200) for the 42mm Bluetooth model. The LTE-enabled 42mm model is ¥1,500 (about $231), and the high-end 46mm model is ¥2,000 (about $308).

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 29 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Oppo Watch 2 launches in China with up to a 16-day battery life
Oppo Watch 2 launches in China with up to a 16-day battery life By Maggie Tillman ·
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch gets a 28% discount
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch gets a 28% discount By Conor Allison ·
How to check blood oxygen on Apple Watch
How to check blood oxygen on Apple Watch By Britta O'Boyle ·
Wear OS 3 confirmed as Google-Samsung smartwatch OS - but it's not great news for existing watch owners
Wear OS 3 confirmed as Google-Samsung smartwatch OS - but it's not great news for existing watch owners By Conor Allison ·
Oppo Watch 2 to arrive 27 July - already up for pre-order in China
Oppo Watch 2 to arrive 27 July - already up for pre-order in China By Mike Lowe ·
Casio G-Shock GM-2100 has new, super stylish octagonal metal bezel
Casio G-Shock GM-2100 has new, super stylish octagonal metal bezel By Rik Henderson ·