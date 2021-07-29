(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has launched a new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch 2, in China, with no details yet about whether it's coming to the US and UK.

It's a lot like the original Oppo Watch, but it comes with upgraded internal hardware such as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 4100 and up to 16 days of battery life from a single charge when used in low-power mode. It runs Oppo’s Android-based ColorOS, as well, so no Wear OS. Keep in mind the original watch eventually launched outside of China with Wear OS and Google Play Store access, but it's unclear if the second-generation watch will too.

Oppo

Perhaps Oppo is standing by until Google and Samsung’s unified Wear OS 3 debuts later in the year.

The Oppo Watch 2 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Both models feature a curved OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 326ppi, an optional eSIM, and health-monitoring features for heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen. The 42mm model will also offer a Bluetooth-only mode, with no LTE support.

As for that 16-day battery life, it relies on Oppo’s Power Saver mode. Without it, the Oppo Watch 2 can last up to four days on a single charge.

Those in China can preorder the Oppo Watch 2 now, with units set to arrive on 6 August 2021. Pricing starts at ¥1,300 (about $200) for the 42mm Bluetooth model. The LTE-enabled 42mm model is ¥1,500 (about $231), and the high-end 46mm model is ¥2,000 (about $308).