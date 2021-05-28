(Pocket-lint) - Oppo appears to be developing a successor to the square-screened Oppo Watch.

An analysis of firmware files collected by tipster mlgmxyysd has revealed the Chinese electronics brand is working on an Oppo Watch 2, and there could be different models of the smartwatch, including a variant for China. The tipster thinks the watch will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 wearable platform, and that the OS is based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, which means it will likely run Wear OS.

Keep in mind Google and Samsung recently announced that they teamed up to combine their respective platforms, Wear OS and Tizen, into a unified wearable operating system launching this autumn. One can assume Oppo's new watch will come running this version of Wear OS.

Other potential Oppo Watch 2 features include 16GB of storage, new watch faces, a stress detection feature, and a new Oppo Relax app. It will also retain the square design of its predecessor. Note that, at the launch event for the Reno 6 series, Oppo teased its next smartwatch will have a square design. It also said the new wearable will feature a chip called the Apollo4s developed in partnership with Ambiq.

Tipster mlgmxyysd said this chipset will be used with the Snapdragon Wear 4100. The watch will support LTE connectivity and eSIM, too.

There aren't many square Wear OS watches on the market, so the Oppo Watch fills that gap. In our review, we found the screen to be great. There are plenty of watch faces, and it even tracks fitness. But it has some shortcomings before it could be considered great. Still, it's a good first go.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.