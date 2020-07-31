Oppo Watch debuts in the UK, will run for a day on a 15 minute charge

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Watch has been announced for the UK and Europe and can get a day's worth of battery life from a 15 minute charge. It won't, however, be coming to the US.

It's available in two models - 41mm (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, £229) and 46mm Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE, £369) and will be coming to the UK on 3 September and October respectively. No carriers have yet been confirmed for the 4G LTE version, which uses eSIM.

The watch is waterproof to 30 or 50 metres depending on version and boasts full fitness tracking capabilities including GPS. It'll sync with Google Fit. Both have AMOLED displays and can fast charge - so you get 16 hours of charge from a 15 minute boost.

Unlike a lot of smartwatches we've seen hit the market in recent times, the Oppo Watch uses Google's Wear OS rather than bespoke software. It's based on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear hardware but utilises last year's version of that - the 3100 rather than 2020's 4100.

Oppo's Conan Zhao told us that was simply because "the 4100 chip was launched recently, but we started the development of the Oppo watch earlier than that."

The watch was first rumoured last year and launched in China back in March during the Find X2 event. Before launch, it was thought it might come with even older Snapdragon Wear 2500 hardware.

The watch also has an Apollo chip for less intensive tasks to ensure long battery life.

There are a couple of other questions around the Oppo Watch though - the watch has an ECG feature like the Apple Watch Series 4/5 in China, but that won't be in the European model.

While the Wear OS app is available for iOS and Android (so Oppo Watch will work with both platforms), the eSIM activation is only available on the Android version.

Oppo has also debuted three pairs of true wireless earphones alongside the Oppo Watch. As well as the Oppo Enco W11 (£45) and W31 (£69) that are available now, the pick of the bunch is the upcoming Enco W51 which cost £89 and boast active noise cancellation (ANC). They're available on 3 September.

Writing by Dan Grabham.