Oppo has announced that its smartwatch will be - somewhat unsurprisingly - called Oppo Watch, and it will be announced alongside the Find X2 series on 6 March, 9:30am GMT (4:30am ET).

Since the manufacturer first teased the product, there have been many an obvious comparison to the Apple Watch, and it's easy to see why.

Not only is the smartwatch a similar shape and design to the Apple Watch - in that it's a rounded square - but it also appears to have similar watch faces, and even the calling UI looks similar to Apple's WatchOS.

Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo) March 2, 2020

One key difference however, is that - unliked Apple Watch - this device will work with Android phones, bringing that popular square design to more people.

While many love round watches, when it comes to displaying text-based information on a screen, square displays make a lot more sense, since they allow for a lot more information and graphics to be shown.

Looking at the user interface shown in the images, we also suspect Oppo has been working on its own custom software for the watch and - like other tech companies - is choosing not to go with Google's Wear OS.

Wear OS, these days, seems mostly to be picked up by the fashion brands inside Fossil Group, and ignored by the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi.

Another snippet of information we can glean from the imagery we've seen thus far is that the watch will come with different metal finishes and colours, as well as a choice of band materials.

The latest launch date image confirms we'll see a silicone sports band, while the image at the top of this article indicates there's a more formal leather strap also in the works.

It's clear then that Oppo is going in with a similar ethos to the Apple wearable, in offering different looks to match individual preferences.

The big question, of course, is whether or not Oppo has built an operating system with enough features to make it a worthwhile device.

If the interface is attractive, pleasant to use, interactive and has enough fitness capabilities, it could plug a gap in the market.