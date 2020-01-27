Oppo's upcoming smartwatch may have an ECG feature

We've been hearing about the Oppo smartwatch for a while and now a leak is suggesting a will be able to measure ECG/EKG much like the latest Apple Watch.

Although GPS sports watches and fitness trackers are generally more popular, a number of companies are still insisting on creating new smartwatches to compete with Apple.

Oppo confirmed late last year that it was working on a smartwatch and that it was likely to have a square screen. But otherwise haven't let much else slip at this point, though we are expecting to find out more at Mobile World Congress in February.

Information on the upcoming smartwatch is leaking out from elsewhere. A leak from Digital Chat Stations via Weibo, suggests that the new smartwatch will have an ECG feature similar to that on the Apple Watch.

Of course, this feature isn't exclusive to Apple, other brands are offering it too. You can benefit from ECG measuring in the Samsung Galaxy Active 2, Withings Move ECG and more.

It's nice to see Oppo following suit and hopefully, the company's new device will have plenty of other features to help it stand up to the competition too.