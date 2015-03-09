Forget Apple Watch, Oppo smartwatch is reported to fully charge in just five minutes

The Apple Watch is set to launch today and yet the most exciting smartwatch development may come from Oppo. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly set to unleash a watch that can charge to full in only five minutes.

Oppo is a Chinese manufacturer that manages to cram high-end specs into relatively affordable smartphones. So it's no surprise that it is reportedly planning to do the same with its first smartwatch.

According to insider sources, mentioned on Chinese blog site Weibo, the watch is not only real but coming soon - potentially at the launch of the Oppo Find 9.

Oppo has already shown off its commitment to fast charging with the Find 7 which launched with its VOOC fast charger followed by the Oppo N3 with the second generation of the VOOC technology. Perhaps a scaled down third-gen version is what will make this fabled smartwatch charge so ridiculously rapidly.

One of the major drawbacks of smartwatches is that wearers have yet another gadget to plug in at night. Presuming this 5-minute charge is a reality this could be the most attractive smartwatch on the market yet.

Pebble has announced its Time and Pebble Time Steel which should last a week on a charge. But wouldn't you prefer a full Android Wear device that you can juice up while making a cup of tea?

