(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will unveil its first smartwatch under the Nord brand on 22 September, but we're still waiting to see if there will be more than one variant in the range.

The brand posted a tease on its Indian Twitter account, revealing that the OnePlus Nord Watch is "coming soon". A link also sends you to a dedicated OnePlus India webpage with more information.

For example, the device will sport a square 1.78-inch AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 500 Nits and a 368 x 448 resolution.

The page and tweet includes an image of part of the device which matches a previously-leaked image of an Apple-like square design.

A second image on the website shows it even more clearly. However, there's no sign of a similarly-leaked round alternative.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Images posted online in August suggested that there will be round models to go along with a couple of square ones. The renders came as part of a report that said that there will be five models in total - three round, two square.

The official Twitter post only shows the one Nord Watch, though. As does the dedicated web page.

How technology, art, and timelessness come together on the face of the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 July 2022 This is a watch that brings together all of what makes Huawei so impressive.

Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon! https://t.co/jmI62kY6ya pic.twitter.com/6i1orAYQSn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2022

Where things do get a little more interesting is that there are other reveal dates listed further down the page, featuring different icons. Perhaps these refer to the other models, each with a different main feature.

Guess we'll find out soon, with the first of the bunch due in just a couple of days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.