Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. OnePlus smartwatch news

OnePlus teases square design for Nord Watch, will launch 22 September

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
OnePlus OnePlus teases square design for Nord Watch, will launch 22 September
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will unveil its first smartwatch under the Nord brand on 22 September, but we're still waiting to see if there will be more than one variant in the range.

The brand posted a tease on its Indian Twitter account, revealing that the OnePlus Nord Watch is "coming soon". A link also sends you to a dedicated OnePlus India webpage with more information.

For example, the device will sport a square 1.78-inch AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 500 Nits and a 368 x 448 resolution.

OnePlus OnePlus Nord Watch photo 2

The page and tweet includes an image of part of the device which matches a previously-leaked image of an Apple-like square design.

A second image on the website shows it even more clearly. However, there's no sign of a similarly-leaked round alternative.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Images posted online in August suggested that there will be round models to go along with a couple of square ones. The renders came as part of a report that said that there will be five models in total - three round, two square.

The official Twitter post only shows the one Nord Watch, though. As does the dedicated web page.

How technology, art, and timelessness come together on the face of the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro
How technology, art, and timelessness come together on the face of the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a watch that brings together all of what makes Huawei so impressive.

Where things do get a little more interesting is that there are other reveal dates listed further down the page, featuring different icons. Perhaps these refer to the other models, each with a different main feature.

Guess we'll find out soon, with the first of the bunch due in just a couple of days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Sections OnePlus Smartwatches