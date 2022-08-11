OnePlus Nord Watch could come in five variants

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced its first smartwatch in 2021 in the form of the OnePlus Watch, though back in March 2022, it was reported that the Chinese company was working on another model.

The OnePlus Nord Watch was first reported to be launching in the second half of this year and now we have some renders of what it might look like - or what the various models could look like.

It seems the OnePlus Nord Watch could in fact be offered in a number of variants rather than just one model with renders from Mukul Sharma (@StuffListings) and 91Mobiles revealing three circular models and two rectangular models.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord Watch rectangular models will offer 240 × 280 and 368 × 448 resolution displays, while the circular models will offer 240 × 240 and 390 × 390 resolutions.

One of the renders shows a circular option with two buttons on the right edge and a large bezel around the display. Another circular option has two buttons but no bezel, while the third has one button and no bezel again.

StuffListings / 91 Mobiles

In terms of the rectangular options, both appear to have one button on the right, though they offer different designs when it comes to their lugs and screen sizes it seems.

The 91Mobiles report didn't offer anymore information on the OnePlus Nord Watches, or when they might appear, but it did suggest all five variants of the smartwatches would cost under 5,000 Indian Rupees, which is around £50, so it looks like they could be pretty cheap.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.