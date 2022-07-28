Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus Nord Watch details and design leak

(Pocket-lint) - Earlier this year, we heard rumours of an upcoming Nord-branded smartwatch from OnePlus. However, in the time since things have been relatively quiet.

Finally, it appears that we're nearing release, as leaked screenshots appear on Twitter that show the N Health app and a small image of the watch itself.

It appears that the Nord Watch will have an Apple-esque rounded rectangular display, rather than the circular design that we saw on last year's OnePlus watch.

The watch has a central crown on the right-hand side, with lifted strap connections on the top and bottom.

The screenshots also detail some features that we can expect, such as fitness tracking and a variety of watch faces.

Tipster Mukul Sharma didn't stop there, though, he returned to Twitter to share even more details about the unannounced smartwatch.

As you can see, the fitness tracking features will be comprehensive and include SpO2 monitoring, GPS location data and sleep tracking.

We're not sure when we'll see an official acknowledgement of the Nord Watch, but Sharma thinks it'll launch soon in India, and we're looking forward to learning more.

