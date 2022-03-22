OnePlus reported to be working on Nord-branded smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next OnePlus smartphone, which could be the Nord 3, but the latest report suggests we might also see a smartwatch added to the Nord range.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91 Mobiles), OnePlus is working on a Nord-branded smartwatch that is expected to launch alongside the Nord 3 in the second half of 2022.

Though no details of what the Nord smartwatch would look like have appeared as yet, it is said the device would cost under 10,000 Indian Rupees (around £100/$130), with pricing expected to sit between 5,000 rupees (£50/$65) and 8,000 rupees (£80/$105).

In terms of specifications, it's expected that the Nord-branded smartwatch would borrow some features from the more premium OnePlus Watch, including a colour touchscreen, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It's also expected that it would offer features like sleep tracking, step tracking, smartphone notifications and music control.

Nothing is currently confirmed and the marketing name for the device hasn't leaked yet either, though if OnePlus is working on a Nord-branded smartwatch, we'd expect leaks to pick up over the next couple of months.

We weren't overly impressed with the OnePlus Watch, so we hope some changes will arrive with a Nord-branded model that make it a more promising choice.

