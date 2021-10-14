Harry Potter OnePlus Watch confirmed and "coming soon"

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that a Harry Potter edition of its smartwatch is "coming soon".

Previously discovered during a teardown of the OnePlus Health app APK, the Harry Potter Edition OnePlus Watch has popped up on the company's website in India.

We can't see it fully, but the tease clearly shows a Hogwarts crest on the strap.

The accompanying text also leaves us in no doubt: "Calling all Witches and Wizards," it says.

We're also told it will be coming soon, but no other information, sadly.

The previous leak unearthed a number of Harry Potter themed watch faces, with themes based on the four main student houses - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw - plus the Hogwarts banner and an exterior shot of the school/castle.

We're hoping the watch design doesn't stop with the faces and strap though - maybe a golden snitch on the rear or something else similarly Potter-esque in the aesthetic.

Certainly, OnePlus has do no wrong in securing the licence. The Harry Potter fanbase shows no sign of shrinking and a new addition to the movie line-up is on its way in the form of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Hopefully though, the new watch won't just be released in India. We'll keep you informed.