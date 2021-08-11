(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is planning to release a limited edition Harry Potter version of its smartwatch in the "coming weeks".

Likely called the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition, the watch was teased at the end of the launch event for the standard model. Reference to it was also spotted in a teardown of the OnePlus Health app APK.

It will possibly retain many of the features of the existing OnePlus Watch, but come with exclusive watch faces and decals.

Some of the Potter-based faces have been posted by 91Mobiles, with themes based on each of the houses at Hogwarts - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw - plus the Hogwarts banner and exterior shot.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 17 September 2020 All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

There are few other details as yet. We do not know the launch date neither. There is a suggestion it could just be heading to the Indian market, however, although that would be a mistake given the enormous global fan base for everything Potter.

We're pretty sure it'll be very popular, that's for sure.

The OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 14 days between charges, with OnePlus opting for its own smartwatch platform rather than Google's old or new Wear OS.

The standard edition costs £159 in the UK.

squirrel_widget_4338203