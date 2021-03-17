  1. Home
OnePlus Watch specs leaked: indicate company is working on its own OS

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has been teasing its move into the smartwatch market since the OnePlus 8T launched at the end of 2020. Now it appears we're getting closer to launch, and more details have leaked. 

If the leak is to be believed, the OnePlus Watch will feature a 46mm case and be fully water and dust resistant up to IP68 rating. 

As you'd suspect, it'll feature fitness tracking capabilities too. The details shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter suggest we're going to see sleep, stress, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate monitoring capabilities. 

Of course, it'll mirror your smartphone notifications and could accept calls as well as being able to control the OnePlus TV in the markets where that exists. 

One spec in particular indicates that this won't be Wear OS: the battery life. The leak suggests its Warp Charge capability will give you a week's worth of charge in just 20 minutes. 

Presuming that week's worth of charge isn't even a full battery, that would suggest this definitely isn't a watch using Google's smartwatch software. Those watches tend to last a couple of days at best. 

Even the longest-lasting watches that make use of a secondary monochrome display like those from Casio and TicWatch struggle to last beyond a four or five days on a full charge. 

As has been the trend for many of the big-name tech manufacturers, it appears OnePlus has decided not to use Google's Wear OS platform and is, instead, building its own. 

In fact, Agarwal himself follows up the tweet with a reply that says as much: 

This approach to wearables is similar to that taken by Huawei and Samsung with their respective Watch GT and Galaxy Watch lines. 

Of course, none of this is official yet and what OnePlus reveals may be different to what the leaks suggest, but given the source and his previous track record, there's some credibility here. 

It's been predicted OnePlus will launch the new watch at its OnePlus 9 series event on 23 March, so thankfully there's not too much time before we find out how much of this is accurate. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.

