(Pocket-lint) - A leaked patent filing has given us our best look yet at the OnePlus Watch, showing off the upcoming smartwatch in two separate sketches.

As revealed by TechnikNews, the drawings, which form part of a filing OnePlus has made with the German Patent and Trademark Office, appear to confirm that OnePlus' debut smartwatch will feature a round bezel and lugs to accompany the strap on either side.

It's not yet clear whether we could see two separate versions of the smartwatch upon launch, though the patent does clearly show two slightly different designs. These images could represent the same device featuring different straps, or they could point to a pair of tweaked devices.

As we often see with other smartwatch manufacturers, it's likely one will be a 'standard' model and the other will be a sportier variant. With not much to go off, it's purely speculative at this stage.

We can see, however, that one design will feature a clasp closing and the other will be a pin-and-hole buckle style. On the underside, the quick-release pins can also be viewed, which hints at the possibility of even more bands to personalise the device with.

For the further details and full design, we'll likely have to wait until the smartwatch is officially announced.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau indicated this would be in 'early 2021' in a tweet back in December, and, if we're speculating, this could point to a launch alongside the OnePlus 9 in March.

When it does, we can also expect the OnePlus Watch to run on Google's Wear OS, after Lau hinted at the pair's work to improve the platform late last year.

Writing by Conor Allison.